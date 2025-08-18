Application for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Begins Tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Read Details

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Senior Teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in The last date to register for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 is September 17, 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to open the registration window for recruitment of Senior Teachers tomorrow, August 19, 2025. Once the application process begins, eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 6500 vacancies. The application deadline is September 17, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have a graduation degree or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with concerned subject they are applying for. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years to apply for the post.

The application fee is Rs 600 for General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Classes / Creamy Layer of Extremely Backward Classes Candidates. Candidates of Reserved Category (SC / ST / Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backward Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons will have to pay Rs 400.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPSC Senior Teacher Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use