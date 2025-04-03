The Heritage School, Kolkata, hostes launch of Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter

Summary The idea is to evolve an alternative narrative to the negativity being spread which impacts the thoughts and actions of people, especially young minds The 18th chapter of ‘Nexus of Good’ was launched in Kolkata at an event held on March 30 at The Heritage School, Kolkata

The Heritage School recently hosted the launch of Nexus of Good, Kolkata Chapter, a movement to bring around good people to identify, understand, replicate and scale good work that is being done in society as a whole.

The idea is to evolve an alternative narrative to the negativity being spread which impacts the thoughts and actions of people, especially young minds. This initiative is the brainchild of Anil Swarup, IAS and former Coal Secretary.

Source: The Heritage School, Kolkata

Swarup’s passion for this cause has led to the opening of 17 chapters across the country. The 18th chapter of ‘Nexus of Good’ was launched in Kolkata at an event held on March 30 at The Heritage School, Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was attended by distinguished guests from all walks of life. The guest list also included several IAS officials and the Chairman of Coal India. Harsh Khemka has been elected as the convenor of the Kolkata Chapter.