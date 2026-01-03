Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha CM Recommends Filling 151 Additional Posts Through OPSC After Aspirants’ Protests- Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 03 Jan 2026
15:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The OPSC had issued a notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2025
The chief minister has also directed all the departments to recommend to the commission to fill all the vacant posts lying in the government sector

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday recommended to the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct examinations for filling up an additional 151 vacant posts, including 14 in the state civil service.

The chief minister's direction in this regard came in the wake of a widespread resentment over OPSC's December 31 notification for filling up 314 vacancies in seven services, excluding OAS, OFS and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS).

The OPSC had issued a notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

These 314 posts comprised vacancies in seven services, of which 104 posts were reserved for women. The only Group A service, Odisha Police Service (OPS), has 12 vacancies.

Group B services like the Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Labour Service have vacancies of 176 and 98 posts respectively, while Odisha Skill Development and Employment Service, Odisha Tourism Service, Odisha Excise Service and Odisha Cooperative Service have 10, eight, six and four vacancies respectively.

"However, keeping in view the resentment among job aspirants, the chief minister intervened and reviewed all these posts and directed to fill the vacant posts," an official release issued by the CMO said.

The OPSC has been requested to fill 14 posts in OAS, 113 in Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), 16 in Odisha Transport Service (OTS) and 8 in Odisha Welfare Service (OWS). A total of 151 more posts have been recommended, it said.

The CMO said that the chief minister's recommendation will help many youth aspiring for these posts. Majhi maintained that the state government is giving top priority to the employment sector, and about 40,000 government posts have been filled in the last 18 months.

The chief minister has also directed all the departments to recommend to the commission to fill all the vacant posts lying in the government sector.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2026
15:39 PM
Odisha Public Service Commission Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OPSC
Similar stories
CUET

NTA Opens Registration for CUET UG 2026; Exam Scheduled from May 11 to 31

Haryana TET registration

Haryana Board Issues New Instructions For HTET 2025 Registration; Check Key Details

Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Telangana

TGBIE to Share Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets via Whatsapp- Read Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET

NTA Opens Registration for CUET UG 2026; Exam Scheduled from May 11 to 31

Haryana TET registration

Haryana Board Issues New Instructions For HTET 2025 Registration; Check Key Details

Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Telangana

TGBIE to Share Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets via Whatsapp- Read Detai. . .

UGC

Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Flames ’25 Lights Up FIEM with Three Days of Unstoppable Cultural Brilliance

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality