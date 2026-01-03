Haryana Board Issues New Instructions For HTET 2025 Registration; Check Key Details

Summary Candidates can use Aadhaar as a valid identity document, but it is not compulsory for registration, the board said The registration window for HTET 2025 is currently open, and eligible candidates can apply till January 4, 2026, through the official websites htet.eapplynow.com or bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has clarified that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for applying to the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates can use Aadhaar as a valid identity document, but it is not compulsory for registration, the board said.

The registration window for HTET 2025 is currently open, and eligible candidates can apply till January 4, 2026, through the official websites htet.eapplynow.com or bseh.org.in.

“In this regard, Board Secretary Munish Sharma, IAS, stated that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not made Aadhaar mandatory for examinations, but has allowed it to be accepted as a valid form of identification,” the board said in an official notice.

BSEH has also announced a two-day correction window on January 4 and 5, 2026, during which applicants can make changes to their application forms. Details such as photograph, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), category, disability status, and home state can be edited during this period.

The HTET 2025 examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on January 17 and 18, 2026.

The application fee varies based on category and the number of levels applied for. SC and Persons with Disabilities (PH) candidates of Haryana domicile will have to pay Rs 500 for one level, Rs 900 for two levels, and Rs 1,200 for three levels. For all other Haryana domicile candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 for one level, Rs 1,800 for two levels, and Rs 2,400 for three levels.

Candidates have been advised to carefully review their application details before final submission and to use the correction facility, if required, within the stipulated timeline.