TGBIE to Share Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets via Whatsapp- Read Details

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening parental involvement, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp.

According to the board, a download link for a preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of parents of both first-year and second-year Intermediate students. This preview facility will enable parents and students to verify details in advance before the hall tickets are used for the examinations.

Intermediate first-year students can access the hall ticket preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while second-year students will need to use their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth. For second-year students, the preview hall ticket will also display first-year marks for passed subjects, details of failed subjects, if any, and the complete examination schedule, helping parents better understand their ward’s academic status.

The board has advised parents to carefully verify all details printed on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature, and personal particulars. In case of any discrepancies, they have been instructed to immediately contact the concerned college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO)/nodal officer of the respective district for correction.

TGBIE has also released the schedule for practical examinations. The Intermediate practical exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The English practical examination will be held on January 21 for first-year students and January 22 for second-year students. The Ethics and Human Values examination (for backlog students only) is scheduled for January 23, followed by the Environmental Education examination on January 24.

The board stated that the WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced considering the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The initiative is expected to ensure timely access to hall tickets, facilitate early detection of errors, and improve coordination among students, parents, colleges, and district authorities, ensuring the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.