Telangana

TGBIE to Share Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets via Whatsapp- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2026
15:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the board, a download link for a preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of parents of both first-year and second-year Intermediate students
For second-year students, the preview hall ticket will also display first-year marks for passed subjects, details of failed subjects, if any, and the complete examination schedule, helping parents better understand their ward’s academic status

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening parental involvement, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 will be shared directly with parents through WhatsApp.

According to the board, a download link for a preview of the hall ticket will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of parents of both first-year and second-year Intermediate students. This preview facility will enable parents and students to verify details in advance before the hall tickets are used for the examinations.

Intermediate first-year students can access the hall ticket preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while second-year students will need to use their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth. For second-year students, the preview hall ticket will also display first-year marks for passed subjects, details of failed subjects, if any, and the complete examination schedule, helping parents better understand their ward’s academic status.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has advised parents to carefully verify all details printed on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature, and personal particulars. In case of any discrepancies, they have been instructed to immediately contact the concerned college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO)/nodal officer of the respective district for correction.

TGBIE has also released the schedule for practical examinations. The Intermediate practical exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026. The English practical examination will be held on January 21 for first-year students and January 22 for second-year students. The Ethics and Human Values examination (for backlog students only) is scheduled for January 23, followed by the Environmental Education examination on January 24.

The board stated that the WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced considering the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The initiative is expected to ensure timely access to hall tickets, facilitate early detection of errors, and improve coordination among students, parents, colleges, and district authorities, ensuring the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2026
15:26 PM
Telangana TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025
Similar stories
Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha CM Recommends Filling 151 Additional Posts Through OPSC After Aspirants’ Pro. . .

UGC

Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Online Programme

NBEMS Introduces Free Online Course on AI in Medical Education - Who Is Eligible to A. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha CM Recommends Filling 151 Additional Posts Through OPSC After Aspirants’ Pro. . .

UGC

Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Flames ’25 Lights Up FIEM with Three Days of Unstoppable Cultural Brilliance

Online Programme

NBEMS Introduces Free Online Course on AI in Medical Education - Who Is Eligible to A. . .

NCERT

Delhi Schools Gear Up for NCERT Foundational Learning Assessment of Class 3 Students

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality