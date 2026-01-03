BSEB Chairman Confirms Bihar STET Result 2025 Date; Qualifying Marks Announced

Summary Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test will be able to download their results from the official website bsebstet.com once the results are released The scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualification status, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions at the secondary level in Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on January 5, board chairman Anand Kishore announced on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test will be able to download their results from the official website bsebstet.com once the results are released.

The BSEB has also outlined the qualifying criteria for Bihar STET 2025. General category candidates must secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks to qualify, while candidates belonging to Backward Classes need 45 per cent. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories, the qualifying mark has been fixed at 40 per cent.

The scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualification status, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions at the secondary level in Bihar.

Bihar STET Results 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com Click on the link titled ‘Bihar STET Scorecard 2025’ A new login window will open Enter the application number and date of birth Click on Submit to view the result

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard for future reference. Further updates related to certificate issuance and recruitment processes will be notified by the board in due course.