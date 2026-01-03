bseb

BSEB Chairman Confirms Bihar STET Result 2025 Date; Qualifying Marks Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2026
19:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test will be able to download their results from the official website bsebstet.com once the results are released
The scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualification status, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions at the secondary level in Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on January 5, board chairman Anand Kishore announced on Saturday.

Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test will be able to download their results from the official website bsebstet.com once the results are released.

The BSEB has also outlined the qualifying criteria for Bihar STET 2025. General category candidates must secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks to qualify, while candidates belonging to Backward Classes need 45 per cent. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories, the qualifying mark has been fixed at 40 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scorecard will display subject-wise marks and qualification status, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions at the secondary level in Bihar.

Bihar STET Results 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at bsebstet.com
  2. Click on the link titled ‘Bihar STET Scorecard 2025’
  3. A new login window will open
  4. Enter the application number and date of birth
  5. Click on Submit to view the result

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard for future reference. Further updates related to certificate issuance and recruitment processes will be notified by the board in due course.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2026
19:09 PM
bseb Bihar STET Results out
Similar stories
CUET

NTA Opens Registration for CUET UG 2026; Exam Scheduled from May 11 to 31

Haryana TET registration

Haryana Board Issues New Instructions For HTET 2025 Registration; Check Key Details

Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha CM Recommends Filling 151 Additional Posts Through OPSC After Aspirants’ Pro. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET

NTA Opens Registration for CUET UG 2026; Exam Scheduled from May 11 to 31

Haryana TET registration

Haryana Board Issues New Instructions For HTET 2025 Registration; Check Key Details

Kerala KTET

K-TET Row: Kerala Govt Freezes New Rules Implementation Order; Review Plea to Be File. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha CM Recommends Filling 151 Additional Posts Through OPSC After Aspirants’ Pro. . .

Telangana

TGBIE to Share Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets via Whatsapp- Read Detai. . .

UGC

Over 1.35 Lakh Candidates Appear for UGC-NET December 2025 Exam on January 2

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality