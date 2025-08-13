Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Releasing Today- Detailed Schedule Here

Posted on 13 Aug 2025
14:10 PM

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will issue the Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 for Round 1 on August 13, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of Maharashtra NEET UG at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/Cheque can be done from August 14 to August 22, 2025 upto 5.30 pm excluding August 15 and August 16, 2025.

A total of 60,021 candidates were selected during Maharashtra NEET counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS.

The official notice reads, “Candidates as per allotment should report along with all original certificates and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per NEET UG 2025 brochure, at allotted college as per the schedule. The Dean/Principal should verify all the original documents before finalizing the admission. Candidate will have to compulsorily join the college and course so allotted, within prescribed period as per schedule by completing the requisite formalities. i.e., submission of all original documents and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per the list given in NEET-UG 2025 Information Brochure and payment of requisite fees in respective institution.”

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra NEET UG at medicalug2025.mahacet.org

2. Click on Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
14:28 PM
Maharashtra government NEET UG seat allotment NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
