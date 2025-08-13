UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notice OUT for 4543 Vacancies- Eligibility and Other Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 4543 Sub Inspector posts in the organisation

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board invited applications for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 4543 Sub Inspector posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is till September 11, 2025.

Candidates seeking jobs as sub-inspector must have a graduate degree from a recognised university to be eligible to apply for the post. They should be between the age of 21 and 28 years. The written examination will be of 400 marks with 160 questions. 40 questions for each section. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in

2. Click on UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Direct Link