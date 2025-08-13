Schools Closing

Schools in Five Districts of Telangana Shut for Two Days Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
12:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana government has declared a half day holiday in Hyderabad and full holiday in Warangal and other districts on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools in view of the IMD forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
The official announced holidays for all the government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

The Telangana government has declared a half day holiday in Hyderabad and full holiday in Warangal and other districts on August 13 and 14 for all government and private schools in view of the IMD forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

The schools shall function only in the morning shift in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, School Education Director said in an official communication late Tuesday.

The official announced holidays for all the government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Meanwhile, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed all irrigation department officials to be stationed at the place of their duty and be fully vigilant against any mishap or danger due to heavy rain.

The leave of all irrigation officials is cancelled for the next four days, he said in an official release on Wednesday.

A careful watch is to be kept on all irrigation projects, reservoirs, canals, tanks, he said.

The minister said he can also be directly contacted on his mobile phone by any irrigation official in the state if any alarming situation arises in irrigation department assets and water bodies anywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who conducted a teleconference with officials on Wednesday morning, asked superintendents of hospitals and other officials to be available in hospitals to attend patients.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here on Tuesday evening, directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the India Meteorological Department.

Reddy, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, instructed them to explore the possibility of IT firms in Hyderabad letting their employees work from home as part of measures to reduce footfalls on roads.

He also ordered cancellation of leave of all officers and staff in view of the forecast of heavy rains for few days beginning Wednesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
12:43 PM
Schools Closing Heavy rainfall Telangana government
