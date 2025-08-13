South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application for 904 Posts Closes Today- Link to Apply Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive should apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in Candidates should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on last date of notification

The South Western Railway will be closing the application window for 904 Apprentice posts today, August 13, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive should apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in.

To be eligible, candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board. They should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

The candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on last date of notification.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at rrchubli.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Click on New Registration, if not registered earlier Enter your details to register yourself, and submit Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee Review and submit your application Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future reference