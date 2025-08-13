TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025 - Last Day to Apply for 645 Vacancies; Check Exam Updates

Summary
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application process today, August 13, 2025, for the Combined Civil Services Examination – II (Group II and IIA Services). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website before the deadline.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the Group 2 application link.
  • Complete the registration and proceed to fill out the application form.
  • Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.
  • Download and print the application for future reference.
Following the closure of the application window, the application correction facility will be available from August 18 to August 20, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 645 vacancies across various posts under Group II and IIA services in the state.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Applicants will be required to pay an application fee of ₹100 for the Preliminary exam and ₹150 for the Main exam.

For complete details regarding eligibility, syllabus, and examination guidelines, applicants should refer to the official notification available on the TNPSC website.

TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Combined Civil Services Registration
