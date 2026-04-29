CBSE Confirms Class 12 Result 2026 Timeline, Denies Evaluation Glitch Reports - Check Release Details

Summary CBSE has strongly denied recent media reports alleging technical glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board has clarified that the assessment process is progressing smoothly and remains on schedule.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied recent media reports alleging technical glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board has clarified that the assessment process is progressing smoothly and remains on schedule.

Addressing the concerns, speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the claims circulating in certain media outlets are inaccurate and do not reflect the actual situation. He emphasised that the evaluation process is functioning efficiently and has shown improvements compared to previous methods.

According to the official, the board is satisfied with the implementation of the OSM system, which has been rolled out on a full scale for the 2026 Class 12 examinations. He noted that the initiative has enhanced the evaluation process in terms of accuracy, transparency, and overall efficiency. Bhardwaj also highlighted that feedback from evaluators has been overwhelmingly positive, with teachers expressing appreciation for the digital system and its ease of use.

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Providing an update on the progress of evaluation, he confirmed that the process is moving forward as planned without any disruptions. Teachers involved in the assessment have reportedly shared encouraging responses, with some even voluntarily expressing interest in participating in the system.

On the timeline for result declaration, the CBSE reiterated that Class 12 results are expected to be announced in the third week of May, as indicated earlier. Officials have advised students and parents to rely only on official updates and avoid speculation based on unverified reports.

The CBSE had earlier introduced the On-Screen Marking system for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets starting from the 2026 board examinations. The move, communicated through a circular issued to affiliated schools on February 9, aims to modernise the assessment process and ensure greater reliability in marking.

The Class 12 board examinations began on February 17 this year. CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 examinations annually, catering to nearly 46 lakh students across India and in 26 countries, making it one of the largest school education boards globally.

With the evaluation process reportedly on track, students can now expect their results to be declared within the anticipated timeline later this May.