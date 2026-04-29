COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2026 Release Date Postponed; Mock Test Link Still Available

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
13:36 PM

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Summary
As per the revised schedule, hall tickets will now be available on April 30 at 2 PM on the official COMEDK website
The COMEDK UGET 2026 will be conducted on May 9 as a computer-based test for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across 16 medical, 24 dental, and around 150 engineering colleges

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed the release of the UGET 2026 admit card, which was earlier scheduled for April 29. As per the revised schedule, hall tickets will now be available on April 30 at 2 PM on the official website, COMEDK Official Website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials. The COMEDK UGET 2026 will be conducted on May 9 as a computer-based test for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across 16 medical, 24 dental, and around 150 engineering colleges.

The admit card will contain essential details such as candidate name, application number, photograph, signature, exam centre address, shift timings, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as entry without these documents will not be permitted.

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COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registered user ID and password
  • View and verify the details
  • Download and print the hall ticket

The consortium has also made a mock test available on its official portal to help candidates familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. Last year, out of 1,31,937 registered candidates, 1,13,111 appeared for the exam, including 37,715 from Karnataka and 75,396 from other states.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
13:37 PM
COMEDK UGET COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card
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