TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026 OUT at results.bsetelangana.org; 95.15% Pass, Topper List here

Summary The announcement will include key details such as overall pass percentage and topper list The results will be officially announced by K. Keshava Rao in the presence of senior officials, including Yogita Rana and E. Naveen Nicolas, at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana declared the TS SSC Class 10 Results 2026 today, April 29, 2026 with an official press conference scheduled for 2 PM. The announcement will include key details such as overall pass percentage and topper list.

The overall pass percentage increased to 95.15% this year, up from 92.78% last year, showing a notable improvement in performance. A total of 5,731 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating strong outcomes across many institutions. However, private candidates had a significantly lower pass percentage of 59.22%, highlighting a gap compared to regular school students.

To assist students, authorities established a 24×7 control room at the Director of Government Examinations office in Hyderabad, along with a dedicated helpline.

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The results will be officially announced by K. Keshava Rao in the presence of senior officials, including Yogita Rana and E. Naveen Nicolas, at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh.

TS SSC Result 2026: Official Websites

BSE Telangana Results Portal

Telangana Results Portal

BSE Telangana Official Website

Telangana School Education Portal

Manabadi (alternate)

Telangana SSC 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Click on the TS SSC Results 2026 link

Enter hall ticket number and required details

Submit to view result/marks memo

Download and print for future reference

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready and verify all information on the marks memo once released.