National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases NEET MDS Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
14:44 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS can now download their hall tickets from the official website
As per the official schedule, NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026, in a single day and single session from 2 PM to 5 PM

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 on April 29. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS can now download their hall tickets from the official website, NBEMS Official Website.

As per the official schedule, NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026, in a single day and single session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions delivered over a secure computer network.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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  • Visit the official NBEMS website
  • Click on the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials
  • Submit to view the hall ticket
  • Download and verify details
  • Print a hard copy for exam day use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
14:44 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NBEMS NEET MDS 2026 Admit Card
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