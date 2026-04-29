NBEMS Releases NEET MDS Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 2

Summary Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS can now download their hall tickets from the official website As per the official schedule, NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026, in a single day and single session from 2 PM to 5 PM

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 on April 29. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS can now download their hall tickets from the official website, NBEMS Official Website.

As per the official schedule, NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026, in a single day and single session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions delivered over a secure computer network.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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Visit the official NBEMS website

Click on the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage

Enter login credentials

Submit to view the hall ticket

Download and verify details

Print a hard copy for exam day use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.