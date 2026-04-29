Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2026 Dates Announced - Check Official Updates by KBPE

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
13:28 PM

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Summary
The Kerala Board of Public Examination has announced the result dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Plus Two, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations for 2026.
The announcement regarding the result timeline was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The Kerala Board of Public Examination has announced the result dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Plus Two, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations for 2026. As per the official schedule, the Kerala SSLC results will be declared on May 15, while the Plus Two and VHSE results will be released on May 22.

The announcement regarding the result timeline was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference, as reported by multiple sources. The declaration brings clarity for lakhs of students awaiting their board examination outcomes across the state.

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Following the release of results, the board will open the application process for revaluation. Students seeking rechecking or reassessment of their answer scripts will be able to apply shortly after the results are published. The revaluation results are expected to be declared by the end of May, ensuring a swift resolution process.

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This year, the SSLC examinations witnessed participation from over 4.17 lakh students and were conducted between March 5 and March 30, 2026. Meanwhile, approximately 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Plus Two examinations, marking a significant number of students in the higher secondary segment.

In addition to the main results, the improvement results for Plus One students, who are currently in Class 12, are scheduled to be announced on May 8. Furthermore, the results for Kerala First Year Higher Secondary (Plus One) examinations will be published on June 10.

Addressing concerns related to the evaluation process, the minister noted that more than 2,000 teachers did not participate in the assessment work. He stated that strict action has been initiated against those responsible and warned that negligence in evaluation duties would not be tolerated. School authorities found accountable for lapses may also face disciplinary measures.

Separately, the General Education Department undertook a learning support initiative from April 20 to April 27 for students in Classes 5 to 9 who were unable to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the 2025–26 annual examinations. The programme was aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving academic outcomes.

Students are advised to regularly check official channels for updates and keep their credentials ready to access results once released.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
13:28 PM
Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2026 Result Plus 2 Results
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