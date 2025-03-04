The Heritage College secured the First Place at the National Policy Hackathon 2025

Summary The competition saw participation from 500 students across India from prestigious institutions in Round 1, with 50 shortlisted for the second round National Policy Hackathon was a battle of minds, a crucible for change, where policy enthusiasts and change makers collided to solve critical problems that would pave the way towards a promising future

The Grand finale of the 3rd Edition of National Policy Hackathon organized by IIM, Kolkata and IIFT in association with Teach for India and Tata Strive concluded on 2nd March 2025 at IIM, Kolkata.

The competition saw participation from 500 students across India from prestigious institutions in Round 1, with 50 shortlisted for the second round. Out of the 50, 20 teams went for the Grand Finale which was organized on 2nd March at IIM, Kolkata. It is a matter of pride to share that Team A², representing The Heritage College, Kolkata, secured the First position while the second and the third positions were bagged by Christ University, Bangalore and Tata Institute of Social Sciences respectively.

Team A² from The Heritage College consisted of Ashmita Seal from the Department of English, 3rd Year, 6th Semester, and Abhishek Banerjee, from the Department of Economics.

National Policy Hackathon was a battle of minds, a crucible for change, where policy enthusiasts and change makers collided to solve critical problems that would pave the way towards a promising future. The students geared up for a Policy Brief Round, followed by Whitepaper submissions, and an epic Jury Grand Finale, offline at IIM Calcutta campus. This was not an average case-study competition.

“We congratulate the winners who achieved such a feat in a National Competition. Within a short span of time, The Heritage College students created wonders which made us proud,” said Mr. P.K. Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.