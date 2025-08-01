National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues SWAYAM July Semester 2025 Exam Timetable at nta.ac.in- Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
13:55 PM

Summary
The NTA SWAYAM 2025 examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025
Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam dates on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the exam dates on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025.

SWAYAM is an initiative by the Government of India aimed at providing accessible, high-quality education through online courses offered by leading Indian institutions. The platform promotes digital learning for students, teachers, and lifelong learners across disciplines.

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam Timetable 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

2. Click on NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 dates notice available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates can contact NTA Help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write at swayam@nta.ac.in for any query.

National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2024
