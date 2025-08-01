KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out - Know How to Submit Objections

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the first provisional seat allotment results for Karnataka UGCET (KCET) Counselling 2025. Qualified candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their allotted seats through the official KEA website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the first provisional seat allotment results for Karnataka UGCET (KCET) Counselling 2025. Qualified candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their allotted seats through the official KEA website.

The provisional seat allotment is conducted by KEA to familiarise candidates with the seat allotment process and help them understand their potential seats based on their rank, preferences, and availability. It is important to note that this is a mock allotment, and the final seat allotment may differ.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment Results

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Select the ‘UGCET 2025’ option from the ‘Admissions’ dropdown menu.

Click on the first round provisional allotment result link.

Enter your exam login credentials (CET number and DOB).

Your mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Carefully review the allotted college and course.

Download a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the allotment have been given the option to mail their objections to keauthoritiy-ka@nic.in before 11 AM on August 2, 2025.

Candidates must note that this is only a provisional allotment. The final Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 2, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates on the counselling schedule and next steps.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.