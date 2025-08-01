KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out - Know How to Submit Objections

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
13:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the first provisional seat allotment results for Karnataka UGCET (KCET) Counselling 2025.
Qualified candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their allotted seats through the official KEA website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the first provisional seat allotment results for Karnataka UGCET (KCET) Counselling 2025. Qualified candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their allotted seats through the official KEA website.

The provisional seat allotment is conducted by KEA to familiarise candidates with the seat allotment process and help them understand their potential seats based on their rank, preferences, and availability. It is important to note that this is a mock allotment, and the final seat allotment may differ.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment Results

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Select the ‘UGCET 2025’ option from the ‘Admissions’ dropdown menu.
  • Click on the first round provisional allotment result link.
  • Enter your exam login credentials (CET number and DOB).
  • Your mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Carefully review the allotted college and course.
  • Download a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the allotment have been given the option to mail their objections to keauthoritiy-ka@nic.in before 11 AM on August 2, 2025.

Candidates must note that this is only a provisional allotment. The final Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 2, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates on the counselling schedule and next steps.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
13:57 PM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET Counselling Karnataka Examinations Authority
Similar stories
National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues SWAYAM July Semester 2025 Exam Timetable at nta.ac.in- Check Dates Inside

CISCE

CISCE Announces ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 at cisce.org- Know Key Details Insi. . .

HTET 2024

HTET Answer Key 2024 Released for PRT, TGT & PGT - Download Guide and Link

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Total Vacancies Announced by Commission; Check Exam Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues SWAYAM July Semester 2025 Exam Timetable at nta.ac.in- Check Dates Inside

CISCE

CISCE Announces ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 at cisce.org- Know Key Details Insi. . .

Orientation

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2025 Brochure Unveiled at Science City, Kolkata

HTET 2024

HTET Answer Key 2024 Released for PRT, TGT & PGT - Download Guide and Link

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025: Total Vacancies Announced by Commission; Check Exam Pattern

CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Registration Begins - Check Application Link, Eligibility and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality