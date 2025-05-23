The Bhawanipur Education Society College

ECOPHORIA 2025 at BESC Blends Economics, Insight & Innovation with ‘Mind Over Market’

Posted on 23 May 2025
14:45 PM

BESC Kolkata

Summary
The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) successfully hosted its flagship inter-college Economics fest, ECOPHORIA 2025.
Revived with fresh energy this year, the two-day event united over 15 prestigious institutions under the thought-provoking theme — ‘Mind Over Market’.

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) successfully hosted its flagship inter-college Economics fest, Ecophoria 2025, on May 12-13, transforming its campus into a lively arena of ideas, strategy, and economic intellect. Revived with fresh energy this year, the two-day event united over 15 prestigious institutions under the thought-provoking theme — ‘Mind Over Market’.

The fest was inaugurated at Jubilee Hall by Professor Saibal Kar, RBI Chair Professor of Economics at CSSSC, alongside Professor Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, BESC. Professor Kar’s engaging simulation on economic policy-making during financial crises set an interactive and intellectually charged tone for the festival.

Ecophoria 2025 showcased eight power-packed events, creatively designed to bridge theoretical economics with real-world applications. Highlights included:

  • Trader’s Gambit, a virtual fund management quiz
  • Economist Quill, academic presentations on national growth strategies
  • Policy Analytics Club, tackling real issues like climate change and public health through data-driven policy design
  • Financial Blueprint, a mock parliament on fiscal governance
  • Rise From Ashes, corporate revival strategies
  • Sherlock, a thrilling econo-detective treasure hunt
  • BESC’s Wall Street, a live stock market simulation
  • Reality Reaches, a real estate investment contest
Team EICASA emerged as the overall top performer, securing top positions across multiple contests, while host college BESC also earned accolades in several events, reinforcing its stronghold in the academic arena.

The fest concluded on a cheerful note with a stand-up comedy performance by The Calcutta Comedy Club’s Surya Singh, Saquib, and Aditya Prakash, providing a perfect comic unwind after two intense days of competition and camaraderie.

Ecophoria 2025 celebrated the spirit of inquiry, collaboration, and leadership, reaffirming BESC’s role as a hub for nurturing future economists, policymakers, and changemakers.

