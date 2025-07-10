AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out for GATE, GPAT Candidates — Register by July 12

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the detailed AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule for candidates who qualified through GATE or GPAT. Candidates seeking admission to MTech and MPharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh can now register online via the official portal.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the detailed Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 counselling schedule for candidates who qualified through GATE or GPAT. Candidates seeking admission to MTech and MPharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh can now register online via the official portal. The registration process will remain open until July 12, 2025.

To participate in the counselling, candidates from the General and OBC categories need to pay a registration fee of ₹600, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay ₹300. Additionally, a web counselling processing fee of ₹1,000 for General/OBC and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates will be applicable.

According to the announced schedule, after registration concludes, candidates must upload their certificates from July 14 to July 16, 2025, with document verification scheduled between July 15 and July 17, 2025. This will be followed by the web options entry process from July 18 to July 20, 2025, allowing candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses based on seat availability. The seat allotment results will be declared on July 23, 2025.

To complete the admission process, shortlisted candidates will have to self-report online between July 24 and July 25, 2025, confirming their acceptance of the allotted seat.

For the counselling process, candidates are required to keep essential documents ready in scanned format, including GATE or GPAT scorecards, degree certificates, mark sheets, Aadhaar card, caste certificates (if applicable), and other necessary documents listed by APSCHE.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for timely updates, document upload instructions, and seat allotment announcements.