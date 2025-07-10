APPSC Lecturer Hall Ticket 2025 Issued at psc.ap.gov.in — Download Now

Summary The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the 2025 recruitment examinations for Lecturer and Junior Lecturer posts. Candidates who have registered for various teaching positions in Polytechnic Colleges, Junior Colleges, Degree Colleges, and TTD institutions across the state can now download their admit cards by visiting the official APPSC portal.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the 2025 recruitment examinations for Lecturer and Junior Lecturer posts. Candidates who have registered for various teaching positions in Polytechnic Colleges, Junior Colleges, Degree Colleges, and TTD institutions across the state can now download their admit cards by visiting the official APPSC portal — psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the announced schedule, the APPSC Lecturer and Junior Lecturer recruitment exams 2025 will be held from July 15 to July 23, 2025, excluding July 19. These computer-based tests (CBTs) will take place in multiple shifts at designated centres throughout Andhra Pradesh. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry to the exam hall, carrying crucial details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, time, venue, and important instructions.

To download their admit card, candidates need to log in using their One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) ID, password, and captcha code. After selecting the relevant examination, they can view and download their admit card. It is advisable to take a printout and carry it along with a valid government-issued photo ID proof on the day of the examination.

This recruitment drive covers a wide range of posts under the Technical Education, Intermediate Education, and Collegiate Education departments. It includes positions such as Lecturers in Polytechnic Colleges, Junior Lecturers in Junior Colleges, Lecturers in Degree Colleges under Collegiate Education, as well as teaching roles in TTD Degree and Oriental Colleges, and TTD Junior Colleges.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official APPSC website for further updates regarding exam day guidelines, CBT instructions, and result announcements.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.