Students find voice & new dream

Summary The event gave students some experience with radio as creators, hosts and jockeys

Oindriya Banerjee of B.D.M. International School is a music enthusiast. She has also been an active participant in school debates.

“I’ve always been drawn to spaces where interaction and expression thrive,” said the Class XI student.

Oindriya, along with students and teachers from 35 schools, was exposed to a new kind of energy, activity, music and interaction at an event, Friends School Ambassadors, held in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, at Gyan Manch on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event gave students some experience with radio as creators, hosts and jockeys.

Streaming live on Facebook and YouTube, the session had two students (from Classes IX to XII) and a teacher from each participating school. The chief guest of the event was Sraboni Samanta, principal of Abhinav Bharati High School.

Radio jockey (RJ) Jimmy K. Tangree, head of Friends FM, began by introducing the RJs of the channel, including Aritra, Souvik, Kuheli Dey, Animesh Sharma and others. He said how radio jockeys brought the stage alive with laughter, personal stories

and insights.

The radio jockeys cracked jokes, shared personal stories, engaged students and teachers with mimicry and even broke into impromptu dance moves.

RJ Samapan Misra showcased his talent by mimicking multiple characters on stage, switching seamlessly between tones, accents and personalities. The RJs also walked the students through the behind-the-scenes activities, demonstrating how shows are aired not just on radio, but also on digital platforms.

Students witnessed live reporting, studio setups and even got a taste of the life of an RJ during celebrity interactions and concerts.

Workshops were conducted, offering practical insights into voice modulation, technical production and digital broadcasting. Students also met the technical team, working behind the scenes.

A musical quiz was hosted by Aritra and Kuheli Dey. From Bollywood beats to folk songs, students had to guess popular numbers such as Monta re, Galti se mistake, Param sundari, O sajni re and others. There were gifts for the right answers.

A surprise reverse audio round challenged both students and teachers, with songs such as All is well, Chaleya and Aaj ki raat playing backwards.

Finally, Tangree also performed a rap that earned him a standing ovation.

“Since we regularly cover school festivals and events, we thought why not bring students into the heart of the radio. The vision behind this programme is to create a platform where students can actively report school happenings, go live on air and truly become a part of the FM family,” said Tangree.

Hrittisha Debnath (YM intern)