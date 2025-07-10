Schools celebrate tradition, talent, and triumph

Summary Tamal Ray Mahapatra of Class Xll feels its his duty to protect the smile on his grandparents' faces

Heart full of love

Tamal Ray Mahapatra of Class Xll feels its his duty to protect the smile on his grandparents' faces.

His school also contributed to this consciousness. In order to make students responsible towards their grandparents and help them connect with a previous generation, St Luke’s Day School in Naihati traditionally organises a Grandparents’ Day. This year it was held on May 1. Many grandparents were left moist eyed as St Luke’s Day School welcomed them with a traditional tilak ceremony. They were led to the auditorium where the little ones of the Pre-primary section danced to Amra Sobai Raja and to some nursery rhymes. The grandparents happily clapped along. Teachers also sang Rabindrasangeet, danced and performed an audio play for the special guests.

“Grandparents are angels in disguise. They provide emotional support to children and act as umbrellas that shield them from damage and danger. They provide the link to a family’s tradition, culture and creativity. Their wisdom helps children learn from mistakes,” said the principal.

Amazing grace

Adrija Mukherjee of Class X has been part of her school's Patronal Day service since Upper Nursery. Never did she think that one day she would be among the students to lead the thanksgiving procession in the church service.

"It was a very proud moment for me," said the Green House captain.

Months of practice and hard work later, students and teachers of St John’s Diocesan Girls’ Higher Secondary School organised their 132nd Patronal Day service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 24.

The service was held in honour of the school’s patron saint, St John the Baptist. The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and members of the alumni and the church.

The event began with a procession into the cathedral, led by the student leaders. Vice-captain Oishiki Chowdhury carried the cross, followed by captain Ankita Lenka with the school banner.

They were joined by the games captain, the social secretaries, the school choir and members of the teaching staff and managing committee.

The presbyter-in-charge of the cathedral, Rev. Abir Adhikari and associate presbyter Rev. Asa Kiran Parichha, followed. The Bishop of Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India, Rev. Paritosh Canning, who also serves as the president of the school’s managing committee, entered last. The service opened with a welcome address and prayer by Adhikari. The school choir, made up of students from all classes, sang the processional hymn.

Carolyn Lionel, honorary secretary of the school’s managing committee, read the collect for St John. The school's junior department sang Jesus Loves Me Every Day, accompanied by a short performance from the Pre-primary students.

The school captain read a passage from the Bible, after which the middle school choir performed Chattan. Vice-principal Olivia Mondal then read another Bible passage.

The senior school choir sang Awesome God, and members of the faculty followed with a rendition of the Rabindrasangeet Prano Bhoriye.

Bishop Canning addressed the students. “We are working to introduce more extracurricular activities and indoor games,” he said.

“The Patronal Day thanksgiving service is a heartfelt tribute to the values on which St John’s Diocesan Girls’ Higher Secondary School was built. It allows us to reflect on our journey, give thanks and reaffirm our commitment to nurturing students with faith, integrity and a spirit of service," said vice-principal Olivia Mondal.

Winners take it all

Ishan Mondal of Class XI could not stop cheering when Julien Day School, Kalyani, won so many awards in sports. As a member of the winning football team, he harboured a bigger dream. "Next year I’ll work even harder to win the Best Player award," he said.

Smiles, celebrations, music and applause were the order of the day as Julien Day Group of Schools heldits annual awards ceremony, in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro, on June 28. Students, parents and teachers from the four branches — Calcutta, Ganganagar, Howrah and Kalyani — gathered at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) auditorium to celebrate the winners.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chairman Julian Glynn Broughton, trustee Colin Agnelo Fitzgerald and other guests. A rendition of the school song by the Julienites band set the mood, followed by I Have a Dream, performed by children of Grace Julien Memorial Free School in Kalyani. The guests included singer and composer Surojit Chatterjee, an alumnus of the school, film director Suman Maitra, actor-activist Bobby Chakraborty and green activist Jasmit Singh Arora.

From board toppers to subject toppers there were awards aplenty. The Julien Educational Trust and The Telegraph, Young Metro, honoured Shaun Mark Steele (Calcutta), Hrittika Singh (Ganganagar), Manonita Saha (Kalyani) and Aritra Banerjee (Howrah) for their co-curricular achievements.

The Calcutta branch performed a mashup of Deora and Shape of You.

Ganganagar students presented a lively mix of Rasputin and Aa dekhe zara while the Kalyani branch performed a mashup of Jailhouse rock and Mera naam chin chin chu. The Howrah students showcased a performance blending You Are the One That I Want with O haseena. Several talents in music, sports and martial arts skills were honoured.

One of the highlights of the evening was the fashion show to select Mr and Miss Julienite. Students from each branch dressed as fictional characters. Arindam Mukherjee of Class XII, dressed as Aladdin, and classmate Ritaja Chakraborty, dressed as Princess Jasmine claimed the Mr and Miss Julienite titles. Both were from the Ganganagar branch. Kalyani took home most of the sports awards.

"Education is a celebration of hard work in academics and co-curricular activities. Seeing achievers on stage inspires others," said Terrence John, the group's director of education and development.

Hall of fame

Disha Pandey of Class XI clinched a perfect score in maths. As she went up on stage to receive her award, she felt even more motivated to pursue her dreams.

Many more dreams took off as Shri Shikshayatan School hosted its annual day and prize distribution ceremony on June 28. Classes VI to VIII got prizes in the first half and Classes IX to XII in the second. The guests included principal Sangeeta Tandon, secretary-general of the Shikshayatan Foundation Vinod Kumar Agrawal, its adviser Saurav Ghosh, trustee Radhe Shyam Goenka, Shri Shikshayatan College principal Tania Chakravertty, its secretary Pramod Kumar Sharma, and Calcutta Business School dean Anindya Dutta. The chief guest was J. Triveni Reddy, police prosecutor in Kolkata Police. The guest of honour was Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, chairman of M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth Groupof Institutions.

The cultural programme featured a musical performance by Classes IX to XII, blending electric guitars with tabla and drums. The school magazine, Reminiscence, was launched by the dignitaries. A dance drama, The Crimson Spirit, portraying the life and courage of Rani Durgavati, who ruled Gondwana in the 16th century, followed.

The prize distribution ceremony for Classes VI to VIII covered General Proficiency I and II, subject toppers, batch toppers and all-rounders. The Nature and Gardening Club got the Best Club Award.

"The annual day celebrates more than achievements — it honours the spirit of Shri Shikshayatan School," said Tandon.

Senior secondary (Classes XI and XII) students of National English School, Rajarhat, perform a dance to Saraswati Vandana at the inauguration of NES World School in Rajarhat on June 27.

The chief guest was Tapas Chatterjee, MLA of Rajarhat–New Town. Also present were Samir Kumar Saha, founder-principal and rector of NES World School, and Mousumi Saha, founder-principal of National English School.

“The foundation of NES World School reflects our unwavering commitment to holistic, future-ready education. As we step into this new chapter, our vision remains clear — to cultivate intellect, integrity, innovation and empower learners to rise as responsible global citizens,” said the founder-principal and rector.

“This inauguration marks not just the growth of our institution, but the continuation of a dream rooted in dedication and values. NES World School stands as a promise to nurture young minds with care, competence and creativity — preparing them for a future that is both meaningful and bright,” said Mousumi Saha.