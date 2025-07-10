KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule, Seat Allotment Soon

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the schedule for the first round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling. The option entry process is now live, and eligible candidates can submit their course and college preferences on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — by July 15, 2025.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the schedule for the first round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling. The option entry process is now live, and eligible candidates can submit their course and college preferences on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — by July 15, 2025.

The KEA has already released the KCET 2025 seat matrix for both engineering and agriculture seats, providing candidates with a clear picture of available opportunities before making their choices. Counselling this year will follow the standard four-step procedure, beginning with document verification, followed by option entry, seat allotment, and concluding with reporting to the allotted institutes.

To participate in the KCET 2025 option entry, candidates must log in either using their registered credentials or by scanning the QR code printed on their verification slip. Once logged in, they can prioritise their preferred courses and colleges from the dropdown list and save their selections.

As per the schedule released by KEA, the mock seat allotment result will be displayed on July 19, 2025, after 11 AM. This provisional allotment will help candidates improve their chances and make informed adjustments. Between 2 PM on July 19 and 11.59 PM on July 22, candidates will have the opportunity to add, delete, modify, or reorder their options based on the mock result.

The final and actual Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on July 25, 2025, after 11 AM. Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges as per the guidelines to confirm their admissions.

KEA has advised all candidates to carefully review the published seat matrix and remain updated through the official website for any new announcements and counselling-related notifications.