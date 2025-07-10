Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

50,000+ Railway Government Jobs Up for Grabs! Check RRB’s Latest Hiring Update

Posted on 10 Jul 2025
10:07 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter and will offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in the financial year 2025-26, the ministry on Wednesday said.
The RRBs have recently taken the initiative to allot exam centres closer to candidates' places of residence, with special preference given to female and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the press note said.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55,197 vacancies," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.

"This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26. More than 9,000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year," it added.

The ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring a lot of planning and coordination.

This requires enlisting more exam centers and garnering more human resources to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner, it added.

The ministry maintained that the RRBs have already issued 12 notifications for 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar it had published and another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

Elaborating on the steps taken to increase the fairness of exams, the ministry said, "E-KYC based Aadhar authentication has been used to authenticate identity of candidates for the first time in such large-scale exams achieving more than 95% success." "Jammers are now being deployed 100 % across all exam centers of RRBs to eliminate scope of cheating through electronic devices," the press note added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 10 Jul 2025
10:08 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Recruitment
