WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: Semester 4 and Supplementary Exam Schedule and Guidelines Issued by WBCHSE

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
File Image

Summary
WBCHSE has announced the detailed timetable and comprehensive guidelines for the West Bengal Class 12 Semester 4, Semester 3 Supplementary, and Higher Secondary examinations.
According to the schedule, admit cards for Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary exams will be available online for heads of institutions to download.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the detailed timetable and comprehensive guidelines for the West Bengal Class 12 Semester 4, Semester 3 Supplementary, and Higher Secondary examinations under the old system, scheduled to be held from February 12 to 27, 2026.

According to the schedule, admit cards for Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary exams will be available online for heads of institutions to download. Meanwhile, admit cards for the Higher Secondary examination under the old system will be distributed offline on January 28, 2026. Students must carry their admit cards, registration certificates, and essential stationery in transparent pouches. Borrowing items inside the examination hall will not be permitted.

The council has emphasised strict adherence to the list of prohibited items. Electronic gadgets, written materials, bags, smartwatches and similar items are barred from exam centres. However, students appearing under the old HS system may use calculators that support normal, trigonometric, exponential, and logarithmic functions. No other examinee is allowed to carry calculators in the hall.

WBCHSE has also released the timing details for each exam. Semester 4 examinations will be held from 10 AM to Noon, with specific subjects such as Vocational, Visual Arts, and Music scheduled from 10 AM to 11.15 AM. Semester 3 supplementary exams will take place from 1 PM to 2.15 PM, while the same special subjects will be held from 1 PM to 1.45 PM. The Higher Secondary exams under the old system will be conducted from 10 AM to 1.15 PM, except for Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts and Music, which are scheduled from 10 AM to Noon.

In its detailed guidelines, WBCHSE has laid out strict disciplinary measures to address unfair practices during the WB HS 2026 exams. Candidates found violating rules may face severe consequences, including cancellation of examinations, confiscation of admit cards, and mandatory appearance before the Malpractice and Misconduct Enquiry Committee (MMEC). Institutions may also be penalised if their candidates are repeatedly involved in such activities.

The council has clearly stated that any candidate caught using unfair means must immediately be marked “RA” (Reported Against) in DWAAR and ASR records. In such cases, OMR sheets should be sealed and packed following standard procedures. Possession of prohibited electronic devices, misconduct, or assaulting exam personnel will lead to cancellation of all examinations, confiscation of admit cards, and removal of enrolment.

Exam centres have been instructed to promptly inform the deputy secretary (Examination) via email about any malpractice incidents. Schools are expected to brief students thoroughly about these rules in advance. Candidates may be summoned before the MMEC for violations, and institutions could face disciplinary action for negligence.

An examinee will be reported against if found carrying prohibited gadgets, misbehaving with staff, damaging property, possessing notes or loose pages, quarrelling with peers, assisting others, hiring impersonators, attempting bribery, carrying question papers or answer sheets outside the hall, writing objectionable content, or submitting mismatched loose sheets.

Find the direct schedule link: Semester 4 and Semester 3 Supplementary

WB HS 2026 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE semester examination supplementary exams exam schedule
