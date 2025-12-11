TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Class 10 Board Exams from March 14, Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
11:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has officially released the TS SSC 2026 exam dates.
As per the notification, the Class 10 board examinations in Telangana will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has officially released the TS SSC 2026 exam dates. As per the notification, the Class 10 board examinations in Telangana will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can download the complete TS SSC Class 10 timetable 2026 from the board’s official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

In its detailed announcement, BSE Telangana highlighted that Part B (objective paper) must be completed strictly within the allocated time frame. The final 30 minutes of the exam are reserved for students to answer the objective paper in all subjects except English and Science. For Physical Science, Biological Science, and the English exam, only the last 15 minutes are allotted for Part B, along with Part A for English. The board has also clarified that all academic subjects and papers will remain common for both SSC academic and OSSC candidates.

WB HS 2026: Semester 4 and Supplementary Exam Schedule and Guidelines Issued by WBCHSE
WB HS 2026: Semester 4 and Supplementary Exam Schedule and Guidelines Issued by WBCHSE

Students have been advised to thoroughly review the TS SSC syllabus 2026 and familiarise themselves with the exam structure before appearing for the board exams. Referring to previous years’ SSC question papers and sample papers is recommended to understand the exam pattern, question types, and overall difficulty level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana SSC Board has also released the detailed subject-wise timetable. The TS SSC Time Table 2026 begins with the First Language papers on March 14, followed by the Second Language exam on March 18, English on March 23, and Mathematics on March 28. Science examinations will be held in two parts—Physical Science on April 2 and Biological Science on April 7—while Social Studies is scheduled for April 13. The OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) will be conducted on April 15, followed by OSSC Main Language Paper II on April 16, marking the final day of the schedule.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
11:36 AM
TS SSC 2026 Board of Secondary Education Telangana Board Exam 2026 exam schedule
Similar stories
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

MCC

MCC Adds Extra Counselling Rounds to Fill Vacant BDS, BSc Nursing Seats; Gujarat Rele. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

MCC

MCC Adds Extra Counselling Rounds to Fill Vacant BDS, BSc Nursing Seats; Gujarat Rele. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC CDS I, NDA I Exams 2026 Registration Begins - Exam Dates, Vacancy & Selection De. . .

BESC

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality