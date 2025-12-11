TS SSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Class 10 Board Exams from March 14, Check Full Schedule

Summary The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has officially released the TS SSC 2026 exam dates. As per the notification, the Class 10 board examinations in Telangana will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has officially released the TS SSC 2026 exam dates. As per the notification, the Class 10 board examinations in Telangana will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can download the complete TS SSC Class 10 timetable 2026 from the board’s official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

In its detailed announcement, BSE Telangana highlighted that Part B (objective paper) must be completed strictly within the allocated time frame. The final 30 minutes of the exam are reserved for students to answer the objective paper in all subjects except English and Science. For Physical Science, Biological Science, and the English exam, only the last 15 minutes are allotted for Part B, along with Part A for English. The board has also clarified that all academic subjects and papers will remain common for both SSC academic and OSSC candidates.

Students have been advised to thoroughly review the TS SSC syllabus 2026 and familiarise themselves with the exam structure before appearing for the board exams. Referring to previous years’ SSC question papers and sample papers is recommended to understand the exam pattern, question types, and overall difficulty level.

The Telangana SSC Board has also released the detailed subject-wise timetable. The TS SSC Time Table 2026 begins with the First Language papers on March 14, followed by the Second Language exam on March 18, English on March 23, and Mathematics on March 28. Science examinations will be held in two parts—Physical Science on April 2 and Biological Science on April 7—while Social Studies is scheduled for April 13. The OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) will be conducted on April 15, followed by OSSC Main Language Paper II on April 16, marking the final day of the schedule.