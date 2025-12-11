UPSC 2026

UPSC CDS I, NDA I Exams 2026 Registration Begins - Exam Dates, Vacancy & Selection Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
12:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
UPSC has begun the application process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2026 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) 1 Examination 2026.
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the application process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2026 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) 1 Examination 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at upsconline.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until December 30, 2025.

For the upcoming recruitment cycle, UPSC has announced 394 vacancies for the NDA & NA 2026 and 451 vacancies for CDS 2026. The NDA I exam 2026 will be conducted for admission to the 157th course of the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings, along with the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) scheduled to commence on January 1. The CDS I exam 2026 will also be held on April 12, 2026, coinciding with the NDA exam date.

Candidates applying for UPSC CDS 2026, except female, SC, and ST applicants, must pay an examination fee of ₹200. For the UPSC NDA 2026 exam, the application fee is ₹100, as per the official notice. The commission has advised applicants to verify all details carefully while completing the online form to avoid discrepancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPSC CDS 2026 selection process comprises a written test covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics, each carrying 100 marks, with a duration of two hours per paper. Candidates who qualify for the written stage will proceed to the SSB interview for the personality test. For UPSC NDA 2026, the written test includes a Mathematics paper of 300 marks and a General Ability Test (GAT) of 600 marks, followed by an SSB interview carrying 900 marks. Negative marking will apply to all objective-type questions for both examinations.

As per UPSC guidelines, candidates must reach their assigned exam centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam, as late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. The commission will release e-admit cards on the last working day of the week preceding the exam date, and candidates can download them from the official UPSC website.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the UPSC portal regularly for updates on admit cards, exam schedules, and further instructions.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
12:21 PM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CDS National Defence Academy (NDA) Naval Academy Registration
Similar stories
TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Class 10 Board Exams from March 14, Check Full Sche. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: Semester 4 and Supplementary Exam Schedule and Guidelines Issued by WBCHS. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Revised Scorecard Download Begins! Scores Valid for 3 Years, Key Deta. . .

OTET 2025

OTET Admit Card 2025 Out Now for Paper I, II; Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced: Class 10 Board Exams from March 14, Check Full Sche. . .

BESC

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: Semester 4 and Supplementary Exam Schedule and Guidelines Issued by WBCHS. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Revised Scorecard Download Begins! Scores Valid for 3 Years, Key Deta. . .

OTET 2025

OTET Admit Card 2025 Out Now for Paper I, II; Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

CLAT

CLAT 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open Till December 12

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality