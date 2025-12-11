UPSC CDS I, NDA I Exams 2026 Registration Begins - Exam Dates, Vacancy & Selection Details

Summary UPSC has begun the application process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2026 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) 1 Examination 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the application process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2026 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) 1 Examination 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at upsconline.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until December 30, 2025.

For the upcoming recruitment cycle, UPSC has announced 394 vacancies for the NDA & NA 2026 and 451 vacancies for CDS 2026. The NDA I exam 2026 will be conducted for admission to the 157th course of the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings, along with the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) scheduled to commence on January 1. The CDS I exam 2026 will also be held on April 12, 2026, coinciding with the NDA exam date.

Candidates applying for UPSC CDS 2026, except female, SC, and ST applicants, must pay an examination fee of ₹200. For the UPSC NDA 2026 exam, the application fee is ₹100, as per the official notice. The commission has advised applicants to verify all details carefully while completing the online form to avoid discrepancies.

The UPSC CDS 2026 selection process comprises a written test covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics, each carrying 100 marks, with a duration of two hours per paper. Candidates who qualify for the written stage will proceed to the SSB interview for the personality test. For UPSC NDA 2026, the written test includes a Mathematics paper of 300 marks and a General Ability Test (GAT) of 600 marks, followed by an SSB interview carrying 900 marks. Negative marking will apply to all objective-type questions for both examinations.

As per UPSC guidelines, candidates must reach their assigned exam centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam, as late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. The commission will release e-admit cards on the last working day of the week preceding the exam date, and candidates can download them from the official UPSC website.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the UPSC portal regularly for updates on admit cards, exam schedules, and further instructions.