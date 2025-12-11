MCC

MCC Adds Extra Counselling Rounds to Fill Vacant BDS, BSc Nursing Seats; Gujarat Releases Schedule for 33 BDS Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Dec 2025
12:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The committee has also released the state-level counselling schedule for the filling of remaining BDS and BSc Nursing seats
The choice-filling process for Round 5 of MCC NEET UG counselling is currently underway and will remain open until 11 am today

In an effort to fill vacant seats in dental and nursing programmes, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it will conduct two additional rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ). The committee has also released the state-level counselling schedule for the filling of remaining BDS and BSc Nursing seats.

The choice-filling process for Round 5 of MCC NEET UG counselling is currently underway and will remain open until 11 am today. Candidates who have already submitted their preferences have been urged to lock their choices before the deadline. Remaining seats after Round 5 will be transferred to Round 6, for which registration opens on December 20. MCC has stated that the final round of counselling will conclude on December 31. In Round 4, a total of 1,129 candidates secured admissions.

Following MCC’s announcement, the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the detailed schedule for Rounds 5 and 6 of Gujarat NEET UG counselling to fill 33 vacant BDS seats in the state. Of these, six seats fall under the management quota, while 27 are government quota seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration window for Gujarat candidates closes today at 5 pm, after which document verification will be conducted on December 12. To participate in the final two rounds, candidates are required to purchase a PIN, which includes a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 and a refundable security deposit of ₹10,000. Post-registration, students must book appointments for document verification at designated help centres. The state government has set up 29 centres across Gujarat to facilitate the process.

With both national and state authorities moving to utilise all remaining seats, candidates are advised to complete formalities within the stipulated deadlines to secure admission opportunities in the closing rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling.

Last updated on 11 Dec 2025
12:40 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Close XAT 2026 Registration For MBA, PGDM Courses Today- Check Det. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Close XAT 2026 Registration For MBA, PGDM Courses Today- Check Det. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board Opens BSEB DElEd 2026 Exam Registration For 30,750 Seats; Applications Ti. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 Issued for CBT 2 - Direct Download Link and Admit Card Upd. . .

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; New Date to Be Announce. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced: Scorecards Out on ibps.in Till December 17

UPSC 2026

UPSC CDS I, NDA I Exams 2026 Registration Begins - Exam Dates, Vacancy & Selection De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality