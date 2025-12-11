MCC Adds Extra Counselling Rounds to Fill Vacant BDS, BSc Nursing Seats; Gujarat Releases Schedule for 33 BDS Vacancies

Summary The committee has also released the state-level counselling schedule for the filling of remaining BDS and BSc Nursing seats The choice-filling process for Round 5 of MCC NEET UG counselling is currently underway and will remain open until 11 am today

In an effort to fill vacant seats in dental and nursing programmes, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it will conduct two additional rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ). The committee has also released the state-level counselling schedule for the filling of remaining BDS and BSc Nursing seats.

The choice-filling process for Round 5 of MCC NEET UG counselling is currently underway and will remain open until 11 am today. Candidates who have already submitted their preferences have been urged to lock their choices before the deadline. Remaining seats after Round 5 will be transferred to Round 6, for which registration opens on December 20. MCC has stated that the final round of counselling will conclude on December 31. In Round 4, a total of 1,129 candidates secured admissions.

Following MCC’s announcement, the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the detailed schedule for Rounds 5 and 6 of Gujarat NEET UG counselling to fill 33 vacant BDS seats in the state. Of these, six seats fall under the management quota, while 27 are government quota seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration window for Gujarat candidates closes today at 5 pm, after which document verification will be conducted on December 12. To participate in the final two rounds, candidates are required to purchase a PIN, which includes a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 and a refundable security deposit of ₹10,000. Post-registration, students must book appointments for document verification at designated help centres. The state government has set up 29 centres across Gujarat to facilitate the process.

With both national and state authorities moving to utilise all remaining seats, candidates are advised to complete formalities within the stipulated deadlines to secure admission opportunities in the closing rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling.