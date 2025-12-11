UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Revised Scorecard Download Begins! Scores Valid for 3 Years, Key Details Out

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the updated scorecards for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who took the exam on September 6 and 7 can now access and download their UPSSSC PET scorecard 2025 from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The scorecards can be viewed under the results section using the candidate’s roll number or application number, along with their date of birth. UPSSSC has also made the scorecard accessible through its authorised mobile application for added convenience.

In its notification, the Commission confirmed that the PET scores will remain valid for three years from the date of upload. This will enable candidates to apply for various Group B and Group C posts during the validity period. The scorecard provides key details such as the candidate's name, registration number, category, gender, exam date, marks obtained, and the normalised score.

UPSSSC shared that a total of 25,31,996 candidates registered for the PET 2025. Out of them, 19,43,171 candidates appeared for the examination, while 5,88,825 candidates remained absent. The Commission also highlighted specific status updates on several scorecards. A total of 41 candidates failed to properly fill in the question booklet number on the OMR sheet, resulting in the cancellation of their candidature. Their scorecards display the status “Cancelled”.

Additionally, 517 candidates were marked as “Provisionally Allowed” at exam centres, and this status is now reflected on their scorecards. Another 44 candidates have been flagged with the status “Unfair Means” due to irregularities during the examination process.

The UPSSSC PET 2025 is the qualifying screening test for recruitment to Group B and Group C posts, including junior assistant, VDO, and secretariat clerk positions. The PET result was officially declared on December 6. Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will be called for the next stage, which includes document verification, as part of the selection process for various government posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

