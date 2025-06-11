The Bhawanipur Education Society College Announces LEVERAGE 2025: Kolkata’s Premier Share Market Fest

Summary This year’s edition promises to be the most exhilarating yet, immersing participants in the fast-paced world of stock markets through eight dynamic events designed to challenge and inspire The fest will commence with a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 12, setting the stage for two days of intense intellectual engagement

The Bhawanipur Education Society College is set to host its much-anticipated annual Share Market Festival, LEVERAGE 2025, on June 12–13, 2025. This year’s edition promises to be the most exhilarating yet, immersing participants in the fast-paced world of stock markets through eight dynamic events designed to challenge and inspire.

LEVERAGE 2025 will feature a range of competitions, including stock market simulations, investment strategy contests, and real-time trading challenges. These events aim to provide students with hands-on experience in financial decision-making, fostering a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

The fest will commence with a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 12, setting the stage for two days of intense intellectual engagement. The Closing Ceremony on June 13 will bring the event to a memorable conclusion, celebrating the achievements and insights gained throughout the fest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to enhance the event's reach, The Bhawanipur Education Society College has partnered with The Telegraph Edugraph as the Digital Media Partner. This collaboration will leverage Edugraph's extensive online presence to promote the event across various digital platforms, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement.

LEVERAGE 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, offering students a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the stock market while honing their analytical and strategic skills.