BESC

The Bhawanipur Education Society College Announces LEVERAGE 2025: Kolkata’s Premier Share Market Fest

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
11:21 AM

BESC

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This year’s edition promises to be the most exhilarating yet, immersing participants in the fast-paced world of stock markets through eight dynamic events designed to challenge and inspire
The fest will commence with a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 12, setting the stage for two days of intense intellectual engagement

The Bhawanipur Education Society College is set to host its much-anticipated annual Share Market Festival, LEVERAGE 2025, on June 12–13, 2025. This year’s edition promises to be the most exhilarating yet, immersing participants in the fast-paced world of stock markets through eight dynamic events designed to challenge and inspire.

LEVERAGE 2025 will feature a range of competitions, including stock market simulations, investment strategy contests, and real-time trading challenges. These events aim to provide students with hands-on experience in financial decision-making, fostering a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

The fest will commence with a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 12, setting the stage for two days of intense intellectual engagement. The Closing Ceremony on June 13 will bring the event to a memorable conclusion, celebrating the achievements and insights gained throughout the fest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to enhance the event's reach, The Bhawanipur Education Society College has partnered with The Telegraph Edugraph as the Digital Media Partner. This collaboration will leverage Edugraph's extensive online presence to promote the event across various digital platforms, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement.

LEVERAGE 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, offering students a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the stock market while honing their analytical and strategic skills.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
11:21 AM
BESC Bhawanipur Education Society College College fest
Similar stories
Image -(L to R) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Mr. Lalit Raj Meena National President IIMM, Dr. Basab Chakraborty MD STEP IIT KGP, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group and Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Sengupta, Rector, Techno India University at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy at Techno India University on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Techno India University

Techno India University Hosts Global Summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Through the Lens for Nature: SNU’s ‘Bridging Classrooms & Forests’ Celebrates W. . .

IIM Ranchi

IIM Ranchi to Host the 10th Pan-IIM WMC: Focusing on Social Impact through Management. . .

Kalyani University

Kalyani University Hosts Climate Change Conference, Sparks Call for Sustainable Actio. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Ministry of Defence

India’s First Defence-Focused PGDM Course at NADP Nagpur Secures 100% Placements

UPSC 2025

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2025 Issued - Commission Releases Notice Regarding Exam; De. . .

OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Upda. . .

CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out After Delhi HC Verdict - Counselling Details & Key Ch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

KEA DCET

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality