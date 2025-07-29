SSC

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025 - Vacancy Increased by Commission; Correction Window Opens Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
10:45 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a revised vacancy notice for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.
As per the updated notification published on the official website — ssc.gov.in — the tentative vacancies for Havaldar posts have been increased.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a revised vacancy notice for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. As per the updated notification published on the official website — ssc.gov.in — the tentative vacancies for Havaldar posts have been increased from 1,075 to 1,089, while the number of MTS vacancies stands at 4,375.

This revision was officially notified by the Commission on July 28, 2025, under reference number F.NO. E/15/2025-C-2 SECTION-Part(1). The changes specifically amend paragraph 2.1 of the original exam notice released on June 26, 2025. Apart from the updated vacancy numbers, all other terms and conditions of the recruitment process remain unchanged.

Candidates aspiring to apply for these positions should note that the SSC will open a correction window from today, July 29 to July 31, allowing applicants to review and modify their submitted forms. During this period, candidates can rectify any errors and resubmit their online applications if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC MTS and Havaldar 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025. The exam is being held for recruitment to various departments under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), among others.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website regularly for further updates and to make use of the correction facility within the prescribed dates.

Last updated on 29 Jul 2025
10:46 AM
SSC Staff Selection Commission SSC MTS Vacancy
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS UG Admissions 2025 - 87000+ Seats Allotted in Round 2; Classes to Begin Soon

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out at comedk.org; Confirm Admission by Augus. . .

WBBSE

WB Madhyamik 2027: Minimum Age Set at 15; WBBSE Tightens Eligibility Norms

COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS UG Admissions 2025 - 87000+ Seats Allotted in Round 2; Classes to Begin Soon

Istock.com/Nazeebaibnat
Education

Clearing out the doubts for a better career ahead

istock.com/sompong_tom
academics

The AIntelligent Researcher

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out at comedk.org; Confirm Admission by Augus. . .

WBBSE

WB Madhyamik 2027: Minimum Age Set at 15; WBBSE Tightens Eligibility Norms

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality