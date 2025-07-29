SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025 - Vacancy Increased by Commission; Correction Window Opens Today

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a revised vacancy notice for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. As per the updated notification published on the official website — ssc.gov.in — the tentative vacancies for Havaldar posts have been increased.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a revised vacancy notice for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. As per the updated notification published on the official website — ssc.gov.in — the tentative vacancies for Havaldar posts have been increased from 1,075 to 1,089, while the number of MTS vacancies stands at 4,375.

This revision was officially notified by the Commission on July 28, 2025, under reference number F.NO. E/15/2025-C-2 SECTION-Part(1). The changes specifically amend paragraph 2.1 of the original exam notice released on June 26, 2025. Apart from the updated vacancy numbers, all other terms and conditions of the recruitment process remain unchanged.

Candidates aspiring to apply for these positions should note that the SSC will open a correction window from today, July 29 to July 31, allowing applicants to review and modify their submitted forms. During this period, candidates can rectify any errors and resubmit their online applications if needed.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025. The exam is being held for recruitment to various departments under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), among others.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website regularly for further updates and to make use of the correction facility within the prescribed dates.