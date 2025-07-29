Clearing out the doubts for a better career ahead

Portfolio trumps choice of college q What are some new-age tech careers that don’t require a top-tier BTech degree?

Many fast-growing tech roles today value skills, problem-solving ability and hands-on experience more than the name of the college. Careers such as front-end or back-end development, UI/UX design, data analysis, and even entry-level roles in AI and machine learning is open to students who learn through online courses and build strong project portfolios. Platforms such as Coursera, Udemy and Google Career Certificates offer strong starting points.

Other promising options include cybersecurity analyst (certifications matter more than degrees), game design, and tech roles in e-commerce or product teams. If you’re curious, creative and committed, there’s space for you in tech — no matter where you studied. Build projects, join online communities and keep up with trends. The tech world respects builders and problem-solvers more than paper credentials.

Photo op q What does it take to be a wildlife photographer or travel writer?

That’s a question that comes up often from students who are passionate about nature, storytelling and exploring the world. A career in wildlife photography or travel writing might sound glamorous (and sometimes is), but it also takes a combination of skill, patience and persistence to build a sustainable path in these fields.

For wildlife photography, you’ll need more than a good camera. You’ll need an understanding of animal behaviour, long hours in harsh conditions and the ability to tell powerful stories through images. Many successful photographers study zoology, environmental science or journalism alongside honing their photography skills. Building a strong portfolio, entering competitions and contributing to conservation platforms can also help get your work noticed.

As for travel writing, it's not just about where you go but also about how you observe and express those experiences. Good writing, a strong personal voice and the ability to capture a sense of place are key. Many travel writers begin by starting blogs, contributing to online publications or collaborating with tourism boards. Courses in creative writing or journalism can help but so can reading widely and writing regularly. Both careers are highly competitive, but if you're passionate and willing to put in the effort — through internships, freelancing, building a niche — you can carve out a path that's both fulfilling and impactful.