Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS UG Admissions 2025 - 87000+ Seats Allotted in Round 2; Classes to Begin Soon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
10:10 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Delhi University (DU) released the second list of allocations for its undergraduate admissions.
The academic session for first-year students is set to begin from August 1.

The Delhi University (DU) released the second list of allocations for its undergraduate admissions on Monday, with a total of 87,335 students allotted seats across colleges and programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025.

According to the university, the fresh round saw 24,843 new allocations, while 27,314 students were upgraded to higher preferences, reflecting significant internal reshuffling after the first round. Additionally, 17,922 candidates chose to freeze their previously-allotted seats.

The changes came after 43,741 students opted for upgrades following the first list, which saw 93,166 seat offers made for the 71,624 available UG seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. Of these, 62,565 candidates confirmed their admissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

DU officials said the second list accommodates not just fresh preferences but also takes into account newly-vacated seats, giving thousands of aspirants another opportunity to secure their preferred colleges or programmes.

The upgrade and reordering window for the second round was open till 4:59 pm on July 25.

The admissions are being conducted based on the CUET-UG scores, along with factors like category reservations, programme choices and eligibility. Seats have been allotted across various categories, including Unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwBD, Kashmiri Migrants, Sikh Minority, Single Girl Child and Orphan.

Meanwhile, the DU said the allocation for performance-based courses, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Arts, will take place in the third round. Students applying to these programmes are advised to monitor the college websites for the trial and evaluation schedules.

The academic session for first-year students is set to begin from August 1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 29 Jul 2025
10:10 AM
Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions
Similar stories
COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out at comedk.org; Confirm Admission by Augus. . .

WBBSE

WB Madhyamik 2027: Minimum Age Set at 15; WBBSE Tightens Eligibility Norms

COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Istock.com/Nazeebaibnat
Education

Clearing out the doubts for a better career ahead

istock.com/sompong_tom
academics

The AIntelligent Researcher

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out at comedk.org; Confirm Admission by Augus. . .

WBBSE

WB Madhyamik 2027: Minimum Age Set at 15; WBBSE Tightens Eligibility Norms

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT- Know Details Here

COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today- Know Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality