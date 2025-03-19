Techno India University

Techno Sahotsava 2025: A Grand Celebration of Talent, Culture & Creativity at TIU Kolkata

This wasn’t just an event—it was an emotion, an experience, and a legacy that will live on in the hearts of students for years to come.

Techno Sahotsava 2025, the flagship cultural fest of Techno India University (TIU), took the city by storm from February 28 to March 6, bringing together students from over 35 colleges for an electrifying week of music, dance, drama, and creativity. The festival often hailed as TIU’s very own Durga Pujo, was a melting pot of talent, passion, and celebration.

A Star-Studded Kickoff

Techno India University

The festival commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony on February 28, featuring Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee and award-winning director Subhrajit Mitra, who promoted their upcoming film, Devi Chowdhurani. The evening set the stage for soul-stirring solo singing, high-energy dance performances, a dynamic Battle of Bands, and engaging classroom events like poetry recitation, stand-up comedy, and short film screenings.

A Fusion of Music, Dance & Artistic Brilliance

Over the next few days, beatboxing battles, rap showdowns, and the much-awaited Fashion Walk captivated the audience. A live musical performance by Techno India Group Director and CEO, Professor Dr Sujoy Biswas, showcased his artistic side, leaving the crowd in awe.

Techno India University

The festival also introduced unique events like the Paw Parade, a delightful puppy ramp walk, and a surprise Flash Mob, injecting pure joy into the celebrations. The Jugalbandi face-off, Bollywood recreation, and Eastern dance duets kept the adrenaline high.

Creativity reached new heights on March 3 and 4, with competitions in graphic designing, tote bag painting, digital art, improv battles, and a thrilling 13-hour filmmaking challenge.

A Spectacular Grand Finale at Kala Mandir

After a well-deserved Gap Day on March 5, the festival reached its grand finale on March 6 at Kala Mandir. The evening began with a mesmerizing instrumental showcase by Swarakriti, followed by a captivating mime act and a riveting one-act play by Dhrubotara.

Techno India University

Phoenix’s fashion showcase, high-energy performances by Desi Groovers and Beat Busters, and the unique Swara Nritya—a fusion of music and dance—were among the night’s highlights. The event also honored Chitraka, the university’s photography and videography team, for their invaluable contributions.

The festival concluded with a power-packed concert by Bollywood sensation Akriti Kakkar, turning the venue into a massive dance floor as the audience sang and grooved to her chartbusters.

A Festival to Remember

Techno India University

Powered by Team Sanskaran and backed by major sponsors Techno Sahotsava 2025 wasn’t just an event—it was an emotion, an experience, and a legacy that will live on in the hearts of students for years to come.

