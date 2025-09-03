Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Hosts 3rd International Conference on Data Analytics and Insights (ICDAI 2025)

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
14:30 PM

Techno International, New Town

Summary
Under the aegis of Techno India Group, Techno International New Town, Kolkata is going to organize 3rd International Conference on Data Analytics and Insights (ICDAI 2025) on August 28th - 30th, 2025. The success of the past two editions of the Conference in 2023 and 2024, with the published proceedings and widespread recognition, sets a solid foundation for ICDAI 2025 to continue driving innovation and knowledge exchange in the dynamic field of data analytics.

The Conference aims to bring eminent academicians, researchers, educators, students as well as industry professionals from all over the country and outside, to a common forum for exploring, discussing, sharing, and presenting their research results and development activities for technological advances and innovations that play a key role in data analytics. The primary goal of the conference is to promote research and developmental activities in the field of Data Science and to promote scientific information interchange between researchers, developers, engineers, students, and practitioners working in India and abroad.

The technical and hands-on sessions of the Pre-Conference workshop will be held on 28th August at TINT campus in New Town, Kolkata. The Inaugural Session on 29th August will be held at Fairfield by Mariott, Kolkata. Shri Jaydip Mukhopadhyay, IAS, Senior Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, West Bengal, Padmashri Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy,

Former Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Dr. Ch. A.S. Murty, Senior Director, Centre Head, CDAC, Kolkata, Dr. Daniel D. Dasig Jr. Research Coordinator and Quality Assurance Officer Philippine Women’s University, Manila, Philippines, Prof. Tapas Chakraborty, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, Shri Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, SNU & Managing Director, Techno India Group, Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Dr. Sanku Bose, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & GCEO, Techno India Group and other dignitaries shall present their talks at the inaugural session of the Conference. This shall be followed by several sessions on 30th August and the Valedictory Session where Best Paper awards shall be given.

The participants of this conference will get the chance to converse with other scholars, researchers, and practitioners about various aspects of theory, development, applications, and experiences on Data Science and Analytics. The purpose of the conference is to better understand the role of interdisciplinary concerns and how engineering is developing day by day to create technology that is friendly to humans. The conference will serve as a forum for the presentation of important research and literature from the engineering and technology fields, particularly in the areas of Data Science and insights. Leading professionals will share their knowledge, offer advice, and respond to participants' queries and worries during this conference. Like the previous editions of the Conference, the proceedings of this year will also be published in the Springer Nature LNNS Book Series (Scopus indexed).

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
14:33 PM
Techno International New Town conference college events
