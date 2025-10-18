preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
18:22 PM

File Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is expected to release the PCS Prelims 2025 answer key shortly on its official website — uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination (PCS Prelims) on October 12, 2025, will soon be able to download the answer key PDF for all question paper sets — A, B, C, and D.

The exam was conducted across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and witnessed large-scale participation from civil service aspirants. The provisional answer key will enable candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated scores, and gauge their chances of qualifying for the mains examination.

Alongside the release of the answer key, the commission will also open a window for submitting objections. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key will be allowed to challenge it by providing supporting evidence or proof for their claims.

After carefully reviewing all objections, UPPSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used to evaluate the results. The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 result will be announced shortly after the final key is released.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Answer Key’ tab on the homepage
  3. Select the link for PCS Preliminary Examination 2025
  4. The answer key PDF for Sets A, B, C, and D will be displayed
  5. Download and save the answer key for your reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and result declaration.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
18:23 PM
