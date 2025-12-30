ICSI Announces CS Executive, Professional Exam Dates for June 2026 Session; Read Details

Summary The exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 7, 2026 The institute has also reserved June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, to address any contingencies or exigencies that may arise

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the CS Executive and CS Professional programmes for the June 2026 session under the 2022 syllabus. The exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 7, 2026.

Exam Duration: 9:00 AM to 2:15 PM

Reading Time: Candidates will be provided 15 minutes (9:00 AM to 9:15 AM) to go through the question paper before starting the exam.

The institute has also reserved June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, to address any contingencies or exigencies that may arise.

For candidates appearing under the CS Professional programme, elective subjects will be conducted as open-book exams for those following the 2022 syllabus.

Candidates can check the detailed ICSI June 2026 exam timetable for both CS Executive and CS Professional programmes on the official website.

Students are advised to regularly visit the ICSI portal for updates and exam-related instructions to ensure smooth preparation and compliance with exam guidelines.