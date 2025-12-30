SSC Announces Stenographer 2025 Skill Test Dates; Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted

Summary As per the official notification, the skill test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ posts will be conducted on January 28 and January 29, 2025 A total of 31,080 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test stage

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the schedule for the SSC Stenographer 2025 skill test. As per the official notification, the skill test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ posts will be conducted on January 28 and January 29, 2025.

A total of 31,080 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test stage. Among them, 8,624 candidates are provisionally qualified for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ skill test, while 22,456 candidates have been shortlisted for the Stenographer Grade ‘D’ posts.

The SSC Stenographer 2025 written examination result was declared earlier on November 28, 2025, following which candidates eligible for the skill test were shortlisted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,590 vacancies across both grades:

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 1,360 posts

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 230 posts

The skill test is a crucial stage of the selection process, where candidates’ stenography skills will be assessed as per the standards prescribed by the commission. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates related to admit cards, exam instructions, and reporting details ahead of the skill test dates.

The SSC Stenographer examination is conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for stenography positions in various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India.