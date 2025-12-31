Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exam to Be Held Between February and April

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Constable (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles today, December 31. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who complete the application process will be able to pay the examination fee until January 1, 2026. The commission has also provided a window for application correction, which will remain open from January 8 to January 10.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25,487 vacancies across various forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the highest number of openings with 14,595 posts, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 5,490 vacancies. Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-3, with a salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under the 7th Pay Commission.

The SSC GD Constable examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted between February and April. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify will be required to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a medical examination and document verification.

In terms of eligibility, applicants must have passed the Class 10 or matriculation examination from a recognised board. The age limit for candidates is 18 to 23 years as of January 1, 2026. Candidates born before January 2, 2003, and after January 1, 2008, are not eligible to apply.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issue

Staff Selection Commission SSC GD 2026 SSC job aspirants
