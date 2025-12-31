UGC NET 2025

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Key; Objections Open Till January 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2025
11:58 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key along with their individual response sheets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key along with their individual response sheets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key has been published in PDF format. Along with it, the NTA has also made available the recorded responses of all candidates who took the examination.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted on December 18 in two shifts — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 2,12,552 candidates appeared for the examination.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections until 11 pm on January 1. To challenge a question, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

How to download the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Papers with recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Examination”
  3. Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin
  4. Submit the details
  5. Download the answer key and response sheet in PDF format

The NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates. The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2025
11:59 AM
UGC NET 2025 CSIR NET CSIR UGC NET
