Board Exam 2026

CBSE Postpones March 3 Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12; Revised Dates Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
16:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the exams scheduled for March 3, 2026, for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed due to administrative reasons.

The board clarified that the change affects only the exams on this date, and the rest of the exam timetable remains unchanged.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Revised Dates

  • Class 10: The exam originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, will now be held on March 11, 2026. This includes subjects such as Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Limboo, Lepcha, and Carnatic Music (Vocal).
  • Class 12: The exam originally planned for March 3, 2026, has been rescheduled to April 10, 2026 for the subject Legal Studies.

CBSE has stated that the rescheduling is purely administrative, and no subject-specific reasons were cited for the extended gap for Class 12.

Students are advised to check the official CBSE website for updates and ensure they are aware of the revised dates for the affected exams.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2025
17:02 PM
Board Exam 2026 CBSE 2026 CBSE Board Exams
