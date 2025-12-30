Board Exam 2026
CBSE Postpones March 3 Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12; Revised Dates Announced
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
16:53 PM
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the exams scheduled for March 3, 2026, for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed due to administrative reasons.
The board clarified that the change affects only the exams on this date, and the rest of the exam timetable remains unchanged.
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Revised Dates
CBSE has stated that the rescheduling is purely administrative, and no subject-specific reasons were cited for the extended gap for Class 12.
Students are advised to check the official CBSE website for updates and ensure they are aware of the revised dates for the affected exams.