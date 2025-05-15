Students reimagine Kolkata's future at the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase & Openhouse

Summary The evening began with an opening address, followed by insightful keynote speeches from leaders in innovation and civic design. A panel discussion titles, ‘Kolkata, Flip the Script’, explored the role of youth-led innovation in shaping sustainable cities. Techno India Group is the largest private education group in Eastern India and one of the largest in the country.

The energy was electric at Techno India University as over a hundred students came together to present bold, imaginative, and practical ideas for reimagining Kolkata at the grand finale of the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse—a one-week urban design sprint. Organised by Elseplay and the Rebalance Institute, presented by Techno India University, and powered by Make Calcutta Relevant Again, the event celebrated the creative leadership of the city’s youth in solving Kolkata’s most pressing urban challenges.

The Guests of Honour included Chelsea McGill, Co-Founder & CEO of Immersive Trails; Sayantan Maitra, architect, scenographer and curator; RJ Arvind, popular radio presenter & storyteller; Vikramjit Roy, Intercultural Collaboration & Co-production Enabler and Executive & Creative Producer; Niloy Das, popular tattoo artist at Lizard's Skin Tattoos, and Siddharth Agarwal, Founder, Veditum India Foundation along with Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group; Pauline Laravoire, Co-Founder & CEO of the Rebalance Institute & Sustainability Director, Techno India Group; and Meghdut Roychowdhury, Founder, Make Calcutta Relevant Again & Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group.

Their presence added immense value and encouragement to the budding urban changemakers. The Showcase & Openhouse featured compelling keynote addresses, a lively panel discussion, and final presentations by the top teams from School of the Future, Techno India University, Techno Main Salt Lake, and Bengal Institute of Technology. The week-long challenge brought together undergraduate students from STEM, business, design, and humanities backgrounds to collaborate using Human-Centered Design, Systems Thinking, and emerging STEM tools.

“This event has proved once again that our students are not just learners – they can be visionaries if encouraged to think differently. Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse gave them the platform to think beyond classrooms and engage directly with real-world challenges. Their energy, creativity and commitment to the city’s future have been truly inspiring,” said Pauline Laravoire, Co-Founder & CEO, the Rebalance Institute & Sustainability Director, Techno India Group.

"We are building the coolest, most relevant learning experience in the country. It was inspiring to see how the students brought a sense of ingenuity to their ideas. This programme was designed to take inspiration from Kolkata's rich cultural heritage of the past to re-imagine its future. The participants used the city's sights, sounds, and stories to create truly sustainable, inclusive, and even quirky projects that solve actual problems through a bit of play" said Rohaan Goswami, Founder & CEO, Elseplay.

A panel discussion titles, 'Kolkata, Flip the Script', explored the role of youth-led innovation in shaping sustainable cities. The top student teams unveiled their urban solutions across four opportunity domains—learning and employment, public & heritage spaces, healthcare and wellbeing, and transportation. The event concluded with felicitations and an open house, where the top teams engaged in meaningful interactions with attendees at their exhibition booths.

All participating students received Certificates of Participation, while the top teams earned certificates of recognition, cash vouchers, exclusive goodies and access to advanced learning and upskilling opportunities. A few standout performers will also be considered for scholarships, and standout teams will be invited to present at national-level showcases in the future, including The CCU Festival expected this fall.

“Sandbox CCU Project Showcase and Openhouse is what ‘Make Calcutta Relevant Again’ is all about - youth stepping up to reimagine and rebuild their city. The ideas presented today have the power to transform not just Kolkata, but cities across India. It is time we nurture and amplify these voices”, said Meghdut Roychowdhury, Founder, Make Calcutta Relevant Again and Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group.

With its vibrant mix of design, research, storytelling, and collaboration, Sandbox CCU has sparked a wave of civic energy among Kolkata’s youth. As the teams take their ideas forward, this event marks just the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s innovation journey—led by its youngest citizens.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is the largest private education group in Eastern India and one of the largest in the country. It has numerous enrolled students, 5000 faculty and staff members, 21 engineering colleges (AICTE & university-approved), 12 business schools, 18 public schools (Playgroup to Class XII), 1 million alumni, 6 HS Schools, and 100 state-of-art campuses. The group also offers initiatives like Monoshij, a mental wellness programme; Techno India Dama Hospital; an Eco Tourism resort; and overseas tie-up collaborations. The group established the state’s first private university - Techno India University.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Techno India Group by ABP Digital Brand Hub.