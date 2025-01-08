Team 'Binary Brains' of FIEM Triumphs at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finals

Summary The Smart India Hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, is a prestigious platform that encourages students to create tech-driven solutions to pressing challenges The students’ participation and success at SIH 2024 not only brought pride to FIEM but also inspired others to take part in such prestigious events, where they can showcase their abilities and grow

Heartiest congratulations to Team ‘Binary Brains’ from the Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), Sonarpur, Kolkata, for winning the first prize at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 finals in Tamil Nadu! This remarkable achievement reflects the exceptional innovation, dedication, and teamwork displayed by the students in solving real-world problems through technology.

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

The Smart India Hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, is a prestigious platform that encourages students to create tech-driven solutions to pressing challenges. Competing in this intense coding competition, Team ‘Binary Brains’ excelled, showcasing technical brilliance and problem-solving skills that earned them the top honor.

This victory highlights the power of creativity and collaboration, proving that with the right mix of knowledge and dedication, young minds can make a significant impact. The team’s success also underscores FIEM's commitment to fostering an environment of innovation and academic excellence.

Pride for FIEM and All Teams

While ‘Binary Brains’ emerged as the winners, we celebrate the efforts of all four FIEM teams that reached the finals of this national competition. Their outstanding performances in four different states reflect the institution’s strong emphasis on technical knowledge and teamwork. These students’ participation and success at SIH 2024 not only brought pride to FIEM but also inspired others to take part in such prestigious events, where they can showcase their abilities and grow.

Inspiring Future Innovators

This victory will undoubtedly motivate many other students to explore their potential in tech competitions, contributing to a culture of innovation at FIEM. As we congratulate Team ‘Binary Brains’ and all the finalists, we look forward to their continued success and the positive impact they will make in the future.

In conclusion, Team 'Binary Brains' has set a shining example of excellence, inspiring students across the country to embrace creativity and pursue problem-solving through technology. Congratulations again to all the teams, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors!