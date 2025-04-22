Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insights

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:28 PM

Jadavpur University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
TalkClubb is set to host a unique and transformative one-day workshop titled “Hypnosis for Change” on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Jadavpur University, Kolkata.
Scheduled from 10.30 AM to 5 PM, the session is open to students, professionals, mental health practitioners, and anyone curious about the potential of hypnosis for personal growth and healing.

TalkClubb is set to host a unique and transformative one-day workshop titled “Hypnosis for Change” on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Scheduled from 10.30 AM to 5 PM, the session is open to students, professionals, mental health practitioners, and anyone curious about the potential of hypnosis for personal growth and healing.

The workshop will be led by Dr Prasanta Kumar Roy, a respected authority in Clinical Psychology and a pioneering figure in the field of hypnosis in India. Dr Roy, currently serving at the Institute of Psychiatry, Kolkata, brings years of experience and deep expertise, having served as Past President of the Indian Society for Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis and as Founder Member and Treasurer of the Academy of Hypnosis, India.

This engaging session will introduce participants to the science, principles, and therapeutic applications of both clinical and experimental hypnosis. Attendees will explore how guided and self-hypnosis techniques can be used for behavioral transformation, emotional regulation, and overall mental wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by TalkClubb, a mental health initiative committed to promoting emotional health through workshops, therapy sessions, and internships, this workshop is part of their broader mission to foster self-awareness, resilience, and psychological growth.

Registrations are now open with the deadline scheduled for April 24, and with limited seats available. Whether you're a psychology enthusiast or simply curious about unlocking your mind’s potential — this workshop offers a rare opportunity to explore hypnosis as a tool for meaningful change.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
12:29 PM
Jadavpur University Workshop
Similar stories
School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

Adamas University

ICMC–III at Adamas University Explores AI’s Cultural Impact on Global Media Diver. . .

The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage S. . .

Dr Samanta was conferred the award on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary
KIIT

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 20. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Deta. . .

School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable 2025 - Vacancies Increased Ahead of Result Declaration!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025: SC Rejects Plea of 18 Students to Appear for May 18 Exam; All Deta. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Exam City Slip Released by NTA - Check Admit Card Updates

MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2025 Admit Card Out for April 28 Exam: Download Now

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality