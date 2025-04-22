Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insights

Summary TalkClubb is set to host a unique and transformative one-day workshop titled “Hypnosis for Change” on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Scheduled from 10.30 AM to 5 PM, the session is open to students, professionals, mental health practitioners, and anyone curious about the potential of hypnosis for personal growth and healing.

TalkClubb is set to host a unique and transformative one-day workshop titled “Hypnosis for Change” on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Scheduled from 10.30 AM to 5 PM, the session is open to students, professionals, mental health practitioners, and anyone curious about the potential of hypnosis for personal growth and healing.

The workshop will be led by Dr Prasanta Kumar Roy, a respected authority in Clinical Psychology and a pioneering figure in the field of hypnosis in India. Dr Roy, currently serving at the Institute of Psychiatry, Kolkata, brings years of experience and deep expertise, having served as Past President of the Indian Society for Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis and as Founder Member and Treasurer of the Academy of Hypnosis, India.

This engaging session will introduce participants to the science, principles, and therapeutic applications of both clinical and experimental hypnosis. Attendees will explore how guided and self-hypnosis techniques can be used for behavioral transformation, emotional regulation, and overall mental wellbeing.

Organised by TalkClubb, a mental health initiative committed to promoting emotional health through workshops, therapy sessions, and internships, this workshop is part of their broader mission to foster self-awareness, resilience, and psychological growth.

Registrations are now open with the deadline scheduled for April 24, and with limited seats available. Whether you're a psychology enthusiast or simply curious about unlocking your mind’s potential — this workshop offers a rare opportunity to explore hypnosis as a tool for meaningful change.