TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Counselling Schedule Here

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce seat allotment results for Round 1 of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET or TG POLYCET 2025) today, July 4. Once declared, candidates can check TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result at the official website- tgpolycet.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15. Candidates who acquire a seat in Round 1 must pay the fee and self-report through the website between July 4 and 6.

TS POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

Go to the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in Click on TS POLYCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page Enter your login details Submit and check the allotment result

TS POLYCET 2025 exam was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on May 24. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.