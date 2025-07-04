IISER IAT 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Summary The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced an extension of the counselling registration deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. This extended window offers candidates an opportunity to submit the necessary documents, select their preferred IISER campuses and academic programmes, and pay the requisite counselling fee.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced an extension of the counselling registration deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the entrance examination and have yet to complete their counselling formalities now have until July 7, 2025 (5 PM) to register on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

“Deadline is extended for registration for counselling process”, the official website informs.

This extended window offers candidates an opportunity to submit the necessary documents, select their preferred IISER campuses and academic programmes, and pay the requisite counselling fee. Initially, the counselling registration deadline was scheduled to end on July 3, 2025, but has now been revised to accommodate candidates still in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

To participate in the counselling process, applicants need to log in to the portal using their user ID and password, access the IISER IAT 2025 counselling form, fill in their academic and personal details, choose their preferred institutions, and complete the submission. Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and documents before final submission.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) serves as the gateway for admissions into prestigious undergraduate science programmes offered across seven IISER campuses—located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

Candidates must regularly check the official website for further announcements regarding seat allotments and subsequent admission procedures.