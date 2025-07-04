IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
11:59 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced an extension of the counselling registration deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025.
This extended window offers candidates an opportunity to submit the necessary documents, select their preferred IISER campuses and academic programmes, and pay the requisite counselling fee.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced an extension of the counselling registration deadline for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the entrance examination and have yet to complete their counselling formalities now have until July 7, 2025 (5 PM) to register on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Deadline is extended for registration for counselling process”, the official website informs.

KTET 2025 Registration Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in - Check June Session Exam Schedule
KTET 2025 Registration Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in - Check June Session Exam Schedule

This extended window offers candidates an opportunity to submit the necessary documents, select their preferred IISER campuses and academic programmes, and pay the requisite counselling fee. Initially, the counselling registration deadline was scheduled to end on July 3, 2025, but has now been revised to accommodate candidates still in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

To participate in the counselling process, applicants need to log in to the portal using their user ID and password, access the IISER IAT 2025 counselling form, fill in their academic and personal details, choose their preferred institutions, and complete the submission. Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and documents before final submission.

SSC CGL 2025 Registration Closes Today for 14500+ Posts - Check Steps and Exam Schedule
SSC CGL 2025 Registration Closes Today for 14500+ Posts - Check Steps and Exam Schedule

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) serves as the gateway for admissions into prestigious undergraduate science programmes offered across seven IISER campuses—located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

Candidates must regularly check the official website for further announcements regarding seat allotments and subsequent admission procedures.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2025
12:00 PM
IISER IAT 2025 IAT 2025 IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Counselling Registration
Similar stories
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Counselling Schedule Here

NTA

NTA Activates CUET UG 2025 Result Link at examinationservices.nic.in- Toppers List So. . .

Delhi University (DU)

Want to Study Divinity, Dance, Yoga & More? DU Offers 1347 ECA Quota Seats for 2025-2. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at ecet-sche.aptonline.in - Link & Sched. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Counselling Schedule Here

NTA

NTA Activates CUET UG 2025 Result Link at examinationservices.nic.in- Toppers List So. . .

Delhi University (DU)

Want to Study Divinity, Dance, Yoga & More? DU Offers 1347 ECA Quota Seats for 2025-2. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at ecet-sche.aptonline.in - Link & Sched. . .

Representational image
examination

Two-exam option raises doubts

Kerala KTET

KTET 2025 Registration Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in - Check June Session Exam Schedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality