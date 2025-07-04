Delhi University (DU)

Want to Study Divinity, Dance, Yoga & More? DU Offers 1347 ECA Quota Seats for 2025-26

Posted on 04 Jul 2025
File Image

Summary
In a bid to nurture student talent beyond academics, Delhi University (DU) has announced 1,347 seats under its Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for the 2025-26 academic session.
The ECA admissions will cover a wide spectrum of creative and performance-based disciplines across 14 diverse categories, offering young aspirants a chance to secure admission based on their special talents.

“Will Severely Affect Over 2 Million Candidates”: Madras HC Dismisses NEET Re-Exam Appeal
The categories this year include creative writing (English and Hindi), debate, digital media (photography, filmmaking, animation), divinity, fine arts, Indian and Western vocal and instrumental music, various dance forms, theatre, quiz, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and yoga. Each category also features sub-disciplines, providing students the flexibility to apply as per their specific skills.

All admissions under the ECA quota will be managed centrally through DU’s online admission portal. Professor Deepti Taneja, Convenor of DU's ECA Admissions Committee, confirmed that the entire admission process, including trials, allocations, and seat allotment, will be handled by a centralised ECA committee rather than individual colleges.

Special focus has been drawn to the divinity category, which will offer 13 seats this year across four colleges maintained by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. These include Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (4 seats), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (2), Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (4) and Mata Sundri College for Women (3). Candidates will be evaluated on their proficiency in ‘shabad kirtan paath’, with assessments conducted by respected members of the Sikh community.

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application &amp; Dates
Admissions will be granted based on a composite score — with 75% weightage given to ECA performance (certificates and trials) and 25% to CUET scores. DU will soon publish detailed guidelines for each category, including eligibility criteria and trial schedules, on its official admissions portal.

DU authorities have urged students to prepare well for the upcoming trials and fill out their college and course preferences wisely, referring to the official ECA seat matrix. The university reaffirmed its commitment to supporting diverse talents under the leadership of Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the University Culture Council, as it continues to shine on national youth platforms like the AIU Youth Festivals.

The university has encouraged students to regularly check its official admissions website for further updates regarding the ECA admission process.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2025
Delhi University (DU) Delhi University DU Admissions
