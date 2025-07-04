AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at ecet-sche.aptonline.in - Link & Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
13:11 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) have officially started the AP ECET 2025 counselling registration process today, July 4.
Eligible candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2025) and wish to secure lateral entry admissions into the engineering and pharmacy programmes can now apply via the official website.

Eligible candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2025) and wish to secure lateral entry admissions into the engineering and pharmacy programmes can now apply via the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Eligible candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2025) and wish to secure lateral entry admissions into the engineering and pharmacy programmes can now apply via the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

To be eligible for counselling, candidates must have secured a minimum of 25% marks in the AP ECET 2025 examination. The admission process comprises multiple stages, including online registration, document verification, fee payment, option entry for colleges and courses, and final seat allotment. Once the seat allotment results are announced, candidates are expected to report to their respective allotted institutes within the stipulated time frame.

According to the counselling schedule released by APSCHE, the online registration process will remain open till July 8, 2025. Candidates who complete these formalities will be able to submit their preferred college and course choices from July 7 to July 10.

To register, candidates need to visit the official AP ECET counselling 2025 portal, click on the “Candidate Registration” link, and proceed to the candidate registration section. After entering their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth, applicants can access their pre-filled details, verify them, and proceed to fill out the application form.

The category-wise counselling fee structure is;

  • SC/ST candidates - ₹600
  • Other categories and BC candidates - ₹1,200

Additionally, APSCHE will soon release the complete list of participating colleges offering admissions through the AP ECET 2025 counselling process. The final allotment of seats will be based on the candidate’s entrance test performance, preferred choices, and the availability of seats across institutions.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.

